Upstate man dies nearly week after head-on collision, per coroner

The Cherokee County Coroner confirms a Gaffney man involved in a collision on June 12 has passed away at the hospital about a week later.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said 87-year-old Boyd H. Rudisail died Sunday at 7:53 p.m. at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Rudisail was the driver and lone occupant of a car headed north on south Granard Street at 12:48 a.m. The coroner said his vehicle struck a concrete divider leading to the T-bridge head-on.

Rudisail died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the collision.

The coroner ruled he crash an accident.

