Coroner investigating deadly crash on Highway 11 in Greenville County

Area where the crash occurred on Hwy 11 (FOX Carolina/ June 19, 2018)

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 11 in the Landrum area Tuesday morning.

The coroner said one person died. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Michael Eldon Jenkins.

Troopers said a crash with entrapment was reported just after 3 a.m. on SC 11 near Lindsey Road. Jenkins ran off the right side of the road and hit a concrete driveway before striking several trees.

One lane was blocked while troopers investigated and worked to clear the scene.

Jenkins' cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

No other details were immediately available.

