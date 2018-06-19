Yellow cab crashes into Rue 21 at Cherrydale - FOX Carolina 21

Yellow cab crashes into Rue 21 at Cherrydale

Posted: Updated:
Viewer submitted photo of the crash (Viewer photo) Viewer submitted photo of the crash (Viewer photo)
Damage to the building (FOX Carolina/ June 19, 2018) Damage to the building (FOX Carolina/ June 19, 2018)
Damage to the building (FOX Carolina/ June 19, 2018) Damage to the building (FOX Carolina/ June 19, 2018)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A taxi vehicle crashed through the glass front of the Rue 21 store at the Cherrydale Point shopping center Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials at the scene said the crash did not cause any structural damage to the building, so it should be repaired quickly.

The crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.