Yellow cab crashes into Rue 21 at Cherrydale

A taxi vehicle crashed through the glass front of the Rue 21 store at the Cherrydale Point shopping center Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials at the scene said the crash did not cause any structural damage to the building, so it should be repaired quickly.

The crash is being investigated.

