Yellow cab crashes into Rue 21 at Cherrydale

We're getting a look inside the home where Laurens Co. Animal Control seized over a dozen dogs on Wednesday. Animal Control said the home is "unlivable."More >
We're getting a look inside the home where Laurens Co. Animal Control seized over a dozen dogs on Wednesday. Animal Control said the home is "unlivable."More >
Kendra Kent welcomed twins Nolan and Dean on June 18.More >
Kendra Kent welcomed twins Nolan and Dean on June 18.More >
Laurens County Animal Control said 15 dogs were taken from his home, 6 more are on the loose, and a total of 5 were found dead.More >
Laurens County Animal Control said 15 dogs were taken from his home, 6 more are on the loose, and a total of 5 were found dead.More >
Indivisible Clemson held a protest outside Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's office, calling for an end to the practice of separating immigrant families near the border.More >
Indivisible Clemson held a protest outside Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's office, calling for an end to the practice of separating immigrant families near the border.More >
Greenville County investigators are asking for public assistance in identifying two suspects connected to a series of robberies in the County.More >
Greenville County investigators are asking for public assistance in identifying two suspects connected to a series of robberies in the County.More >
Navy Squadron VT-86, also known as the Sabrehawks, will be conducting training flights at GSP Intl. Airport through June 28.More >
Navy Squadron VT-86, also known as the Sabrehawks, will be conducting training flights at GSP Intl. Airport through June 28.More >
FOX Carolina staff members and viewers share their Father's Day photos!More >
FOX Carolina staff members and viewers share their Father's Day photos!More >
For the first time in its five-year history, FOUR First Choice Fit® Marcus Lattimore youth football camps are being offered free of charge to all participants! Here is the 2nd of 4 camps at the CC Woodson Rec Center in Spartanburg hosted by the former Gamecock.More >
For the first time in its five-year history, FOUR First Choice Fit® Marcus Lattimore youth football camps are being offered free of charge to all participants! Here is the 2nd of 4 camps at the CC Woodson Rec Center in Spartanburg hosted by the former Gamecock.More >
A Greenville County teen is among the finalists in a competition involving prom attire made from Duck brand duct tape.More >
A Greenville County teen is among the finalists in a competition involving prom attire made from Duck brand duct tape.More >