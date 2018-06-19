Another earthquake! This one was in the Upstate Monday evening - FOX Carolina 21

Another earthquake! This one was in the Upstate Monday evening

SALEM, SC

A small earthquake was detected in the Upstate Monday evening, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 2.2 magnitude quake occurred just before 6 p.m.

Its epicenter was 8 miles northeast of Salem and 14 miles northwest of Six Mile.

The earthquake was likely too weak to be felt by humans.

