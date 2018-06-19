Police: Man arrested after hurling toilet seat at ex-wife's house

A Union man was arrested after police said he hurled a toilet seat at his ex-wife’s house and it damaged her car.

Police said they were called to the victim’s home on Wilbur Street Sunday afternoon. They said the toilet seat was lying next to the victim’s Toyota Camry and they could see scratches on the car door.

The victim told them Jerry Ray Benton had been harassing her recently. She was looking out the window when she saw him arrive Sunday and throw the toilet seat at her house, Union Public Safety incident reports state. She said the seat bounced off the window of the back door and then hit the car.

Warrants were signed charging Benton with malicious damage to property.

Ben ton was arrested Monday morning.

