3 people die after being pulled from North Carolina pool

Three people have died after they were pulled from a swimming pool in North Carolina.

Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn told news outlets that officers were called to an apartment complex swimming pool around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers pulled the bodies of two males and one female from the pool. They were taken to the Duke University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police said there had been four people swimming after normal pool hours. Durham police were talking with the fourth person.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.