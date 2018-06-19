Man who tried to lure teen to sex romp with chicken Alfredo & Sprite has been sentenced

A judge has handed down a sentence for the Ohio man who thought he was courting an underage boy online but was really chatting with an undercover police officer.

Albert Maruna IV was sentenced seven days in county jail and 120 days on house arrest, according to WKBN.

Maruna was arrested in December 2017 after he tried to seduce who he thought was a 15-year-old with chicken Alfredo and Sprite.

Maruna arranged a meeting and showed up with lubricant, a plastic container of chicken Alfredo, and the soda. But instead of finding his would-be lover, he found an undercover cop.

He will also have to register as a tier one sex offender.

