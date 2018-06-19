Man with gun tattoo on his forehead busted for unlawful carrying, police say

Greenville police said a man who has an image of a gun tattooed on his forehead now has a charge against him for carrying the real thing.

Police said Michael Vines is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, but officers said firefighters saw him tossing a loaded .38-caliber revolver into the grass after a car wreck near the intersection of Green Avenue and Guess Street.

Those firefighters then called police, and they in turn found the gun.

Vines was arrested and charged with driving under a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

