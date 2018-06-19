Jeff Duncan says children of illegal immigrants shouldn't be used as 'human get out of jail free cards'

Rep. Jeff Duncan took to Facebook on Tuesday to weigh in on the controversy surrounding immigration laws that separate children from their parents.

Before issuing a statement, Duncan shared a link to a National Review article called "The Truth about Separating Kids."

Laws that separate the children of illegal immigrants from their parents when they are taken into custody has prompted public outcry for change. However, Duncan said many of those speaking out about the backlash aren't looking at the full picture.

Laws limiting the number of days a child can be held in the care of authorities while their parents are in custody for illegal immigration are different, according to the National Review, and create the problem of either releasing families together into the U.S. while the asylum claim is still pending or holding the adults and releasing the children.

"Our broken immigration system is responsible for creating this difficult choice before us," Duncan said. "Either separate illegal immigrant families at the border and keep them in custody until it can be determined whether they qualify for asylum, or incentivize them to risk the lives of their children (or trafficked children) so they can be used as human 'get out of jail free cards'."

Duncan said he and President Trump would like to see a better legal option in place that keeps families together while not releasing illegal immigrants into the country until they are approved for asylum.

Read Jeff Duncan's fulls statement here:

Before I shared my personal thoughts on the situation on the southern border, I wanted to post yesterday’s article providing background on what is really happening. I felt it was important because when celebrities and late night talk show hosts decide to weigh in on policy issues, they tend to spout more propaganda than facts, and leave out some very important details in the process. Based on what I shared, you now know that the government's policy is not to separate parents from their children for the sake of separating them. The policy is to enforce the law for what happens when someone commits a crime, and yes, illegally crossing into the United States is a crime and should remain that way. We also know based on the facts that illegal immigrant families can only be detained together for 20 days before they have to be released into the interior of the United States. They are released with a promise that they will return for their court date, however, at times as many as 90% of those requesting asylum never show up for their hearing and become fugitives. While some don’t want to take their chances in court, many others skip their hearings because their asylum requests were fraudulent to begin with. That is why continuing “catch-and-release” policies that reward illegal behavior and result in open borders is a non-starter. Our broken immigration system is responsible for creating this difficult choice before us: either separate illegal immigrant families at the border and keep them in custody until it can be determined whether they qualify for asylum, or incentivize them to risk the lives of their children (or trafficked children) so they can be used as human "get out of jail free cards." However, President Trump and I believe there should be a third choice. President Trump himself has said that there needs to be a better option IN LAW that allows for families to stay together while enforcing the law, protecting American sovereignty, preventing illegal immigrants from being released into our communities, and sending a strong signal to illegal immigrants not to break our laws. I believe the solution is simple: continue to prosecute illegal immigrant parents for breaking the law by illegally coming into this country, but allow families to remain together in a family setting while under U.S. custody during their asylum consideration. Because the courts have ruled that families can be held for no more than 20 days, we need to double or triple the number of current immigration judges and require that all asylum cases be adjudicated within that time so the family can be either be deported or released in a timely manner. Considering that a significant portion of all asylum cases are fraudulent, changes in our asylum laws also need to be made so that gangs like MS-13 are unable to exploit loopholes in our immigration system. We also need to make sure that lawbreakers aren't able to circumvent the legal immigration process, and that those seeking asylum are doing so, not by sneaking across our southern border, but rather at an official port of entry like a border crossing. These are the common sense reforms that President Trump has called for and they are far from controversial. Senator Cruz and Congressman Meadows have filed narrow bills that would cover much of what I described above. Now the question is - do Members of Congress really care about securing the border, combating illegal immigration, and keeping families together- or do they want this crisis to continue for selfish political reasons?

