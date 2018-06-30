Coroner releases cause of death for slain 2-year-old; sheriff says couple 'possessed with pure evil'

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found dead at a residence in Clinton.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found dead at a residence in Clinton.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend.More >
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >
A woman was yanked from a boat when a shark she was hand-feeding bit into her finger.More >
A woman was yanked from a boat when a shark she was hand-feeding bit into her finger.More >
A mother visiting Carolina Beach with her three children believe sea lice is causing them extreme pain and irritation over their bodies.More >
A mother visiting Carolina Beach with her three children believe sea lice is causing them extreme pain and irritation over their bodies.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said a suspect is in custody on an assault charge after a violent incident on Sunday.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said a suspect is in custody on an assault charge after a violent incident on Sunday.More >
A Kentucky woman was arrested after allegedly having sexual photos of her three-year-old daughter on her cell phone.More >
A Kentucky woman was arrested after allegedly having sexual photos of her three-year-old daughter on her cell phone.More >
Some SCDMV offices are cutting back on Saturday hours soon as more residents switch to REAL ID.More >
Some SCDMV offices are cutting back on Saturday hours soon as more residents switch to REAL ID.More >
At least one American tourist is dead and ten people were injured after a tour boat exploded in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.More >
At least one American tourist is dead and ten people were injured after a tour boat exploded in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.More >
The female, Sumatran orangutan, Lana is expected to give birth in late July 2018. Lana and her newborn are cared for by the Greenville Zoo and staff.More >
The female, Sumatran orangutan, Lana is expected to give birth in late July 2018. Lana and her newborn are cared for by the Greenville Zoo and staff.More >
A vigil was held at the Laurens County Sheriff's Office for a 2-year-old who deputies say was found dead at a Clinton home.More >
A vigil was held at the Laurens County Sheriff's Office for a 2-year-old who deputies say was found dead at a Clinton home.More >
Upstate celebrates 4th of July weekend with fireworks and events. (6/30/18)More >
Upstate celebrates 4th of July weekend with fireworks and events. (6/30/18)More >
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said four people were arrested after numerous bags containing suspected heroin and fentanyl were found in a home Tuesday night.More >
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said four people were arrested after numerous bags containing suspected heroin and fentanyl were found in a home Tuesday night.More >
The pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Simpsonville said someone intentionally set a fire at the church. Police are investigating.More >
The pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Simpsonville said someone intentionally set a fire at the church. Police are investigating.More >
Damage and outages reported across the Upstate amid severe weather. (6/27/18)More >
Damage and outages reported across the Upstate amid severe weather. (6/27/18)More >
Greenville County Animal Care is combating summer overcrowding with the "Save all the Sloppy Kissers" event through July 3.More >
Greenville County Animal Care is combating summer overcrowding with the "Save all the Sloppy Kissers" event through July 3.More >
Severe weather hit Calhoun Falls on Tuesday, downed power lines and trees were reported and even a roof blown off of an Upstate church.More >
Severe weather hit Calhoun Falls on Tuesday, downed power lines and trees were reported and even a roof blown off of an Upstate church.More >
Spartanburg and Westview Fire Departments rescued several cats from an apartment fire.More >
Spartanburg and Westview Fire Departments rescued several cats from an apartment fire.More >
22 children from across South Carolina who are battling cancer and their families got to spend a day riding horses at Hope Remains Ranch.More >
22 children from across South Carolina who are battling cancer and their families got to spend a day riding horses at Hope Remains Ranch.More >