Second tornado confirmed in Pickens County, according to NWS
The National Weather Service has confirmed second tornado in Pickens County.
News
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touchdown in Pickens County
News
Union PD: Officers searching for armed robbery suspect
News
Upstate frontline worker passes away after massive heart attack
News
Deputies searching for missing teen in McDowell County
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Alvieann Chandler
Deputies say 15-year-old Casey Hughes was last seen on Thursday morning.
Sports
Greenville Triumph reveals new women’s soccer team, Greenville Liberty
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Alvieann Chandler
Greenville Triumph hosted an event to unveil the name and brand colors for its new women’s soccer team.
News
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
Amanda Shaw
A woman is fighting for her life after a vicious dog attack on Monday.
News
Officials rescue people trapped under mobile home in Pickens County, storm damage reported
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By
FOX Carolina News Staff
Officials are working to rescue people trapped in a mobile home in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Emergency Management.
Georgia
Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
|
By
Steve Byerly, Celeste Springer and Craig Allison
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released an incident report that revealed new details about the case of a girl who was killed in a dog attack.
News
Burn victims reported in Easley fire
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
FOX Carolina News Staff
Firefighters are on scene a fire where people suffered burn injuries Thursday morning.
FOX Carolina Radar 3D
News
Volunteers work to rescue woman from home
News
Dog owner out on bond
News
Woman recounts moment tornado hit
News
Man arrested in deadly shooting from June
South Carolina
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By
Emilie Zuhowski
A Holly Hill mother is searching for a good Samaritan who made an anonymous 911 call after a car crash injured her daughter.
News
Murder suspect arrested in 2021 Upstate shooting
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
FOX Carolina News Staff
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a murder suspect eight months after a deadly shooting.
Sports
Report: 2nd grand jury considers indictment against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Chris Anderson
A second grand jury in Texas is considering an indictment on accusations of sexual misconduct involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to the New York Times.
News
Coroner releases name of man who died in Greenville Co. house fire
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
FOX Carolina News Staff
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a man died at the scene of a house fire.
News
Transgender athlete ban heads to South Carolina Senate floor
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
The Associated Press
The bill would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.
News
Greenville schedules blasts for new construction
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Anisa Snipes
There will be 2 blasts per day.
Weather
VIDEO: Footage of weather in Abbeville County during tornado warning
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By
FOX Carolina News Staff
A look at videos and photos from the tornado warning in Abbeville County.
News
Pickens County Project GO students to have eLearning day Thursday
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Anisa Snipes
All other schools will attend in person.
News
Upstate woman buys winning lottery ticket with leftover change
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Anisa Snipes
The woman said she was in complete shock.
Weather
Quiet and cooler weather continues
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Bryan Bachman
Weather quiets down for the Upstate with cooler conditions
News
Police charge man for string of breaking, entering in Asheville
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
Anisa Snipes
DNA led police to the susepct.
News
Reported power outages in North Carolina, South Carolina
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By
FOX Carolina News Staff
More than 2,000 homes in Henderson County are currently without power, according to Duke Energy.
News
SCHP: Deputy-involved crash blocking road in Oconee County
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Anisa Snipes
The crash happened in Seneca.
News
IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to tackle backlog of returns
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Anisa Snipes
The last day to file is April 18.
News
Blue Ridge Parkway looking for volunteers for park-wide service day
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Anisa Snipes
The event takes place on April 23.
News
SLED: Former Upstate 911 operator accused of giving out confidential information
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By
Freeman Stoddard
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a former Upstate 911 operator is facing charges after she allegedly gave out confidential information.
News
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in the Upstate
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By
Anisa Snipes
The bird has only been spotted in a few states.
News
Deputies: ‘Operation Caught Red Handed’ identifies 20 suspects involved in criminal enterprise
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT
|
By
Anisa Snipes
8 out of 20 have already been arrested.
News
Deputies investigating shooting at Anderson Co. motel
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
|
By
Anisa Snipes
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a motel Tuesday night.
National
Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
The Associated Press
The Russian president didn’t say when exactly the new policy will take effect. He instructed the country’s central bank to work out a procedure for natural gas buyers to acquire rubles in Russia.
News
New craft burger restaurant set to open in downtown Greenville this summer
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By
Freeman Stoddard
Molly and Myles Ice Cream co-owner Nicole O’Brien announced that she and former Sassafras Southern Bistro owner Brant Kennedy are teaming up to open Windy City Burgers at 12 E Coffee Street.
Crime
Greenville woman sentenced to more than 10 years in oxycodone conspiracy
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
By
Dylan Leatherwood
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina says evidence showed Keowsha Golden, 36, of Greenville, obtained prescription paper and then forged physician information to write prescriptions for 30-milligram oxycodone tablets.