Second tornado confirmed in Pickens County, according to NWS

The National Weather Service has confirmed second tornado in Pickens County.
Storm leaves trail of damage in Pickens County neighborhoods
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touchdown in Pickens County

Union PD: Officers searching for armed robbery suspect

Upstate frontline worker passes away after massive heart attack

News

Deputies searching for missing teen in McDowell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Alvieann Chandler
Deputies say 15-year-old Casey Hughes was last seen on Thursday morning.

Greenville Triumph reveals new women’s soccer team, Greenville Liberty

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Alvieann Chandler
Greenville Triumph hosted an event to unveil the name and brand colors for its new women’s soccer team.

Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Amanda Shaw
A woman is fighting for her life after a vicious dog attack on Monday.

Officials rescue people trapped under mobile home in Pickens County, storm damage reported

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Officials are working to rescue people trapped in a mobile home in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Emergency Management.

Deputies reveal new details in deadly dog mauling

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
By Steve Byerly, Celeste Springer and Craig Allison
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released an incident report that revealed new details about the case of a girl who was killed in a dog attack.

Burn victims reported in Easley fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Firefighters are on scene a fire where people suffered burn injuries Thursday morning.
Volunteers work to rescue woman from home

Dog owner out on bond

Woman recounts moment tornado hit

Man arrested in deadly shooting from June

SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
By Emilie Zuhowski
A Holly Hill mother is searching for a good Samaritan who made an anonymous 911 call after a car crash injured her daughter.

Murder suspect arrested in 2021 Upstate shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a murder suspect eight months after a deadly shooting.

Report: 2nd grand jury considers indictment against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Chris Anderson
A second grand jury in Texas is considering an indictment on accusations of sexual misconduct involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to the New York Times.

Coroner releases name of man who died in Greenville Co. house fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
By FOX Carolina News Staff
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a man died at the scene of a house fire.

Transgender athlete ban heads to South Carolina Senate floor

Updated: 12 hours ago
By The Associated Press
The bill would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

Greenville schedules blasts for new construction

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Anisa Snipes
There will be 2 blasts per day.

VIDEO: Footage of weather in Abbeville County during tornado warning

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT
By FOX Carolina News Staff
A look at videos and photos from the tornado warning in Abbeville County.

Pickens County Project GO students to have eLearning day Thursday

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Anisa Snipes
All other schools will attend in person.

Upstate woman buys winning lottery ticket with leftover change

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Anisa Snipes
The woman said she was in complete shock.

Quiet and cooler weather continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Bryan Bachman
Weather quiets down for the Upstate with cooler conditions

Police charge man for string of breaking, entering in Asheville

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Anisa Snipes
DNA led police to the susepct.

Reported power outages in North Carolina, South Carolina

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT
By FOX Carolina News Staff
More than 2,000 homes in Henderson County are currently without power, according to Duke Energy.

SCHP: Deputy-involved crash blocking road in Oconee County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The crash happened in Seneca.

IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to tackle backlog of returns

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The last day to file is April 18.

Blue Ridge Parkway looking for volunteers for park-wide service day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The event takes place on April 23.

SLED: Former Upstate 911 operator accused of giving out confidential information

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a former Upstate 911 operator is facing charges after she allegedly gave out confidential information.

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in the Upstate

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
The bird has only been spotted in a few states.

Deputies: ‘Operation Caught Red Handed’ identifies 20 suspects involved in criminal enterprise

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT
|
8 out of 20 have already been arrested.

Deputies investigating shooting at Anderson Co. motel

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
|
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a motel Tuesday night.

Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The Russian president didn’t say when exactly the new policy will take effect. He instructed the country’s central bank to work out a procedure for natural gas buyers to acquire rubles in Russia.

New craft burger restaurant set to open in downtown Greenville this summer

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
Molly and Myles Ice Cream co-owner Nicole O’Brien announced that she and former Sassafras Southern Bistro owner Brant Kennedy are teaming up to open Windy City Burgers at 12 E Coffee Street.

Greenville woman sentenced to more than 10 years in oxycodone conspiracy

Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina says evidence showed Keowsha Golden, 36, of Greenville, obtained prescription paper and then forged physician information to write prescriptions for 30-milligram oxycodone tablets.