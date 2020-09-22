11-year-old girl from Wisconsin bags bear that may be one for the record books

Click here for updates on this story
CLARK COUNTY, WI (WDJT) -- An 11-year-old hunter from Clark County is waiting to see if she is the owner of a new state record.
Naiya Iraci was on her first bear hunt with her grandpa and bagged a 720-pound black bear.
The family is now waiting to see if it is a record, as it has to be cleaned and dried for 60 days before measurements are done.
Naiya said she was excited, happy, nervous, and "kind of scared" when she knew she dropped the bear.
When asked if she was confident it would be a record, Naiya answered with a confident "yeah."
