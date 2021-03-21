Click here for updates on this story
LAGRANGE, Georgia (WGCL) -- A 12-year-old boy is recovering after a 13-year-old girl stabbed him in the head. It happened after midnight on Sunday in LaGrange.
LaGrange police released a statement saying officers responded to a person stabbed call at the 100 block of Turner Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound. The child was rushed to West Georgia Medical Center, where he was listed with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
While investigating, police said several witnesses reported the kids were “horse playing”. During their horse play, witnesses told detectives the girl “had gotten upset and picked up a kitchen knife and struck the child in the back of the head.”
The 13-year-old girl was taken into police custody and charged with once count of aggravated assault.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.