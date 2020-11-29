AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — One person was killed and 14 were injured in an early shooting Saturday at a nightclub in South Carolina.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call about gunfire and multiple victims shortly before 1 a.m. to the 7th Lounge in Aiken, about 15 miles east of Augusta, Georgia. Killed in the incident was Craig Youmans, 30, of North Augusta, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, The Augusta Chronicle reported.
Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Youmans' body will be sent to Newberry for an autopsy.
A motive for the shooting is under investigation.
More news: DHEC: Two Upstate counties see highest number of new cases in latest COVID-19 update
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.