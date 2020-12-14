ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville said two people have died after a wrong-way crash on I-40 East and a woman had been accused of driving while intoxicated after police said she crashed into police cars as officers were investigating the deadly wreck.
The crashes happened on December 12 around 11:30 p.m. between Brevard Road and Hendersonville Road.
Police said they were called to a head-on collision due to a wrong-way driver and arrived to find Joseph Wesley Hyatt, 47, of Hickory dead at the scene. Police said Hyatt had been driving in the wrong direction on the interstate.
The second driver, 19-year-old Blake Daniel Banks of Asheville, passed away at the hospital.
While police were investigating, they said Lean Hendrix Oglesby's vehicle struck the driver side door of an APD patrol car at a high rate of speed. The impact caused the patrol car to spin around and hit another patrol car.
No officers were in the vehicles at the time of the crash.
Police said Oglesby was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was transported to the hospital with injuries, but is expected to recover.
