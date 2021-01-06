LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has hired Atlanta's former chief to lead its police department after months of unrest over the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, and fired two more officers involved in the deadly raid.
The latest firings were announced Wednesday by city officials moments after they revealed their choice to lead the department.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says Erika Shields was the unanimous pick of a panel tasked with selecting the new chief. She'll be the fourth person to lead the department in Kentucky's largest city since Taylor was shot by officers serving a warrant in March.
