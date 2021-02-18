GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said Northwest Middle School and Ralph Chandler Middle School have been named Schools to Watch for 2021 by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform and the Association for Middle Level Education.
"This is a national designation awarded to schools that embody the ideals of academic excellence, social equity, developmental responsiveness and organizational structures and processes," explained GCS spokesman Tim Waller in an email on Thursday. He said Northwest Middle School and Ralph Chandler Middle School met the National Forum’s rigorous criteria for high-performing middle schools.
GCS superintendent Dr. Burke Royster and Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools Dr. David McDonald made surprise visits to both schools to deliver the news to teachers. Watch the announcements below:
