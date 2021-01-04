MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when their car collided with a deputy's vehicle in South Carolina. The state's Highway Patrol said in a news release the wreck happened Sunday by an intersection on US 17.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says the deputy who was involved was responding to a call.
Jones says the deputy's car slammed into the driver's side of a Hyundai as it was turning left onto the highway. He says the driver and the front seat passenger were trapped. Both of them died at the scene.
The deputy was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office has asked the Highway Patrol to investigate.
