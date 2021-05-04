BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Two of three people killed when a pickup truck and a sedan crashed on a bridge over a body of water were students at South Carolina colleges.
The Beaufort County Coroner's Office identified the victims Saturday as 23-year-old Tyler Cameron Carroll, 27-year-old Jonathan Green and 21-year-old Jordan Amari Johnson.
A University of South Carolina Beaufort spokeswoman told The Island Packet that Green was studying information science at the university. A Converse College spokeswoman says Johnson was a student there.
Authorities say the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when the pickup and sedan collided on the westbound Hilton Head bridges. The crash sent the truck into the water.
