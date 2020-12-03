SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities will light up their Christmas trees on Thursday.
SIMPSONVILLE
The City of Simpsonville will host its 2nd Annual Simpsonville Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall. The free event begins at 6 p.m.
Officials said a portion of North East Main Street in front of City Hall between College and Curtis streets will be closed 5:40-6:30 to allow for social distancing.
Simpsonville's Christmas Tree is a 22-foot artificial tree with a 5-foot Nativity star topper.
The city said free hot chocolate and cookies will be offered at Kaffeine Coffee Shop & Roastery courtesy of Jordan Johnson and Nikki Sword of RE/MAX Results after the ceremony.
MAULDIN
The Mauldin Cultural Center and City of Mauldin SC Government will host the tree lighting from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater (behind the Cultural Center on Butler Road).
Officials said parking is located at the Mauldin Sports Center and the Mauldin Cultural Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring a stadium chair for the ceremony.
For more information go to: http://www.mauldinculturalcenter.org/christmas-season/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.