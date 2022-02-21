Who is the girl who sings the national anthem on FOX Carolina?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina News will begin a tradition of airing the national anthem each morning.

Our parent company, Gray Television, brought back a television tradition in 2019 with the airing of the national anthem sign-off.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” is played before the dawn’s early light each day at 3:58 a.m., signaling the end of one broadcast day and the beginning of the next.

The talented young singer who performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” is Reina Ozbay, who was 9 years old at the time of the recording.

Reina was born on the 3rd of July in Wisconsin.

“The evening she was born, there was a massive fireworks display outside of the hospital window on the Milwaukee lakefront,” Reina’s mother said. “So it’s fun that she’s singing this song.”

Reina has been performing as a singer since she was 4 years old. She made her professional stage debut at 7 years old at South Florida’s Stage Door Theatre.

At age 9, Reina landed her first guest-starring role as Abigail in “The Chosen,” the number one crowdfunded film/TV project in history.

