New details uncovered about man shot on Atlanta BeltLine, $10K reward

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New details are emerging in the man who was found shot to death Saturday morning on the Atlanta BeltLine.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were flagged down and informed of a person down in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Once they arrived, they found 60-year-old Thomas Arnold with an apparent gunshot wound.

Friends of Arnold told CBS46 they believe Thomas was hanging out at a bar along the BeltLine and likely was walking home around the time of his murder since he lived in the area. Atlanta police have not confirmed this information, but say Arnold was killed Friday night between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“I know this didn’t happen that late because to my knowledge he left the bar and Pure closes at like 10:30 p.m.,” Troy Lynch said for the last seven years his friend Tom has spent many afternoons at the Pure Taqueria in Inman Park because it was one of his favorite places.

He told CBS46 that staff members at Pure Taqueria told friends they saw Tom leave the bar on Friday night before it closed at 10 p.m.

Lynch said he believes Tom was likely walking home from the bar when he was shot because he doesn’t live far from the area.

Homicide detectives are still working to gather details in this case.

“Make no mistake about it, any time that we find an individual in our city and it is a death investigation, we pursue that investigation as a homicide from the onset and we let the puzzle pieces fall until they say otherwise,” said Ralph Woolfolk, APD Homicide Commander.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

APD continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

