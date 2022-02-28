Advertisement

Emergency SNAP extended through April

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.(WSAZ)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved through April, according to USDA officials.

The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases.

It is unclear if the benefits will be available beyond April at this time.

The program gives snap recipients financial help with groceries. Recipients have been receiving expanded aid as a result of the pandemic.

According to officials, it is estimated that 303,742 households are receiving emergency allotment benefits.

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster confirmed it would be a month-to-month decision on the program moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Breaking News
Deputies, EMS responding to Greenville County school
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
Simon Taylor Shelton
Police looking for man who shoplifted in February
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
Invasive, toxic worms may be killing earthworms in your garden at night