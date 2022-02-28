Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina to talk about jobs, investing in workers

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina Wednesday to talk about jobs and investing in workers.

On Wednesday, March 2, Vice President Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh traveled to Durham, North Carolina. They were joined by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, N.C. Congressman David Price and Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neil.

VP Harris toured the IBEW local 553 apprentice program at Durham Technical Community College.

She later made remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris’s Administration investments in workers to create good-paying, union jobs.

Related: ‘America is moving again’: VP Harris promotes infrastructure law in Charlotte

A few months ago, Vice President Harris came to Charlotte to talk about the White House’s infrastructure bill.

The last time Harris was in North Carolina was back in April to discuss the American Jobs Plan.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.