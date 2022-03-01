Spartanburg Spring Fling returns this weekend!

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spring Fling annual festival in Spartanburg is back after having to cancel the last two years due to the pandemic.

The city announced the free outdoor festival will officially start Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m. with the annual bicycle race. The festival will run through Sunday, April 24.

Thousands of people flock to Spring Fling in downtown Spartanburg to enjoy live music, local vendors, food, activities for the whole family, and more.

Officials want drivers to be aware of road closures that may cause small delays.

We’re told the Spartanburg Police Department began closing streets at midnight on Thursday, April 21:

East Broad Street - from Church to Converse

Liberty Street - from Kennedy Garage to Dunbar

East Main Street - from Church to Converse at 5:00 p.m

Starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, the following closures will occur and will remain closed until late Sunday night:

Church Street - from St. John Street to Kennedy Street

Main Street - from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street

Broad Street - from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street

Dunbar Street - from Magnolia Street to Dunbar Parking Garage

Converse Street will close from Broad to Dunbar on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.