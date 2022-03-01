APD: Man found hiding in ceiling of restaurant receives additional charges

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said officers recently located a suspect wanted for a string of recent burglaries.

Officers responded to a break-in along Patton Avenue at 4:15 a.m. on February 26. When they arrived, they noticed that a window at the back of the restaurant had been broken.

According to officers, they could hear someone moving inside the ceiling of the building. However, the suspect refused to come down. Eventually, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officers identified the suspect as 57-year-old Antonio Porter.

Later that morning, officers responded to Patton Avenue to investigate property damage. According to officers, surveillance video showed Porter suspect using a cinder block and metal object to try and break down the door. This incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m., two hours before he was caught at the restaurant.

Officers said they were also able to connect Porter to three break-ins on Tunnel Road, two on Hendersonville Road, one on South Tunnel Road and one on Sweeten Creek.

Porter was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and given a $50,000 secured bond. In total, Porter was charged with the following.

Nine counts of Felony Breaking and Entering

Three counts of Larceny after Breaking and Entering

Attempting Breaking and Entering

Resist, Delay and Obstruct

According to officers, Porter is also a suspect in more than ten other cases.

On March 29, police said Porter was charged with four more counts of felony breaking and entering, as well as four additional counts of injury to personal property for crimes in which he broke into other businesses in Asheville.

