BMW to bring more than 200 jobs to the Upstate with new operation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BMW officials announced that they plan to construct a new 219,000-square-foot press shop at its South Carolina plant.

BMW Manufacturing President and CEO Dr. Robert Engelhorn made the announcement at the South Carolina Automotive Summit on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the press shop will cost more than $200 million and bring more than 200 new jobs to the area.

Officials said they expect construction to start in the summer of 2024.

The press shop will take raw coils of steel, cut them into blanks, and stamp sheet metal parts for future BMW models. These parts will include fenders, exterior body sides, lift gates and doors.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.