Clayton County Police identify man suspected of shooting officer responding to call
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department has confirmed an officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road.
According to CCPD, Arterio Lerente Crumbley was involved in a robbery, during which a Clayton County Police Officer and a victim were shot by Crumbly. The officer was shot near the waist and the person who was being robbed was shot in the hand. Their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
Crumbley was last seen fleeing on foot. He is described as 5′11″, 158 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a orange/yellow hooded sweatshirt, orange/yellow sweatpants, and black/white shoes.
If anyone has contact with Crumbly, police say do not approach him but call 911 immediately.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Crumbly, you are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3747 or your local law enforcement agency.
