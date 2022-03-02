Advertisement

Clayton County Police identify man suspected of shooting officer responding to call

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department has confirmed an officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road.

According to CCPD, Arterio Lerente Crumbley was involved in a robbery, during which a Clayton County Police Officer and a victim were shot by Crumbly. The officer was shot near the waist and the person who was being robbed was shot in the hand. Their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Crumbley was last seen fleeing on foot. He is described as 5′11″, 158 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a orange/yellow hooded sweatshirt, orange/yellow sweatpants, and black/white shoes.

Arterio Lerente Crumbley
Arterio Lerente Crumbley(Clayton County Police Department)

If anyone has contact with Crumbly, police say do not approach him but call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Crumbly, you are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3747 or your local law enforcement agency.

The Clayton County Police Department wants the citizens in the area of Riverdale Road and Norman Drive, College Park to...

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

MAP OF THE AREA

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Lake Water Ripple
Officials rescued person after car went into lake, says deputies
Kendra's forecast
Kendra's forecast
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers