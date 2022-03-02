Clayton County Police identify man suspected of shooting officer responding to call

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department has confirmed an officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road.

According to CCPD, Arterio Lerente Crumbley was involved in a robbery, during which a Clayton County Police Officer and a victim were shot by Crumbly. The officer was shot near the waist and the person who was being robbed was shot in the hand. Their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Crumbley was last seen fleeing on foot. He is described as 5′11″, 158 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a orange/yellow hooded sweatshirt, orange/yellow sweatpants, and black/white shoes.

Arterio Lerente Crumbley (Clayton County Police Department)

If anyone has contact with Crumbly, police say do not approach him but call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Crumbly, you are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3747 or your local law enforcement agency.

The Clayton County Police Department wants the citizens in the area of Riverdale Road and Norman Drive, College Park to... Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

#BREAKING: Clay Co. Police release pic of suspect who they say shot officer this afternoon during a response to a robbery call on Riverdale Road. This man in yellow is still on the run. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/qNEfojRhWO — Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) March 2, 2022

#BREAKING: Officer shot on Riverdale Road (near Norman Rd). Clayton Co police say they were responding to a robbery call. The officer is in the hospital. Suspect still on the run. Here’s the massive scene. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/V9o7qvTEUr — Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) March 2, 2022

