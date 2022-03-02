Advertisement

Driver dies after car overturns in Abbeville County

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person passed away following a crash along Shaw Road in Abbeville County on Wednesday morning.

Troopers said the crash occurred at around 9:45 a.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling south on Shaw Road when they lost control of their vehicle and overturned it. Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers did not release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as more details become available.

