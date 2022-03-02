Advertisement

Dylann Roof takes church shooting appeal to US Supreme Court

FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. Attorneys for the convicted Charleston church shooter have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide how to handle disagreements over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Attorneys for convicted church shooter Dylann Roof have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide how to handle disagreements over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys.

Authorities have said Roof opened fire during a 2015 Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church, killing nine members of the Black South Carolina congregation.

Roof fired his legal team and represented himself at sentencing, purportedly to keep jurors from hearing evidence about his mental health. His attorneys say other courts would have allowed Roof to keep his attorneys while ensuring they didn’t present evidence he didn’t want.

Last year, an appellate panel unanimously upheld Roof’s conviction and death sentence.

The government’s response is due by the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Lake Water Ripple
Officials rescued person after car went into lake, says deputies
Kendra's forecast
Kendra's forecast
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers