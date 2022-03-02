Forest City police arrest suspect accused in 2017 double homicide

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Forest City police announced on Wednesday that they arrested a suspect accused in a double homicide from 2017.

According to a release from the police department, the suspect was identified as 51-year-old Jose Angelo Gonzalez of Sunrise, Florida. In May of 2017, police say they found two victims at a home on Arlington Street. One victim, Akir Hooper, was pronounced dead on scene while the other, Stephanie Walker was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Forest City police say that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, FBI and the Sunrise Police Department also assisted in the investigation. Forest City detectives gathered new information and conducted follow-up interviews on February 8. Officers say these efforts helped to secure a warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest.

Gonzales was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held without bond as he awaits extradition to North Carolina, police confirmed.

Officers say that the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555 or CrimeStoppers at 828-286-TIPS (828-286-8477).

