Greenville man sentenced for 2019 assault, armed robbery on Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge sentenced a Greenville man for 20 years in prison on Tuesday for intent to commit criminal sexual assault and armed robbery, according to a release from the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The solicitor says that the charges stem from an incident from November of 2019 when Ronald Dean McKinney III assaulted a woman that was running alone on the Swamp Rabbit trail near the Cleveland Street YMCA. According to the solicitor, McKinney intended to sexually assault the woman.

According to Greenville police, McKinney forced the victim to the ground and pulled at her clothes.

When the victim started to fight back, McKinney pointed a gun at her before an eyewitness began to call for help. Greenville police say that McKinney hit the victim in the head with the gun. He then took her wallet and phone and fled the scene, according to police.

The woman suffered visible head injuries from the attack, police say.

Officers say that an extensive search was carried out near the area of the assault and also reviewed video from homes in the area. Days after the incident, police were able to find McKinney

Greenville police announced the arrest on Dec. 5, 2019

.

He was denied bond two times after being arrested.

According to the release, police were able to locate the gun at McKinney’s house with the victim’s DNA on it.

Greenville police provided these safety tips for anyone using the Swamp Rabbit Trail:

Run with a friend or a dog

Join a local running group

Avoid using earbuds at high volume or anything else that prevents you from hearing what is going on around you

If you have to run alone, let someone know where you are going and when you should be back

Carry a cell phone with you

Consider alternating your route

Wear reflective clothing

Notify the police department immediately if you see anything/anyone suspicious

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.