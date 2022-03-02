Injured firefighter recovering at burn center following wildland fire

MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Otto Fire and Rescue gave an update on Fire Captain Terry Rholetter, who was “seriously injured” while battling a fire on Saturday, February 12.

The department shared the update via Facebook on Tuesday evening.

Officials said Rholetter responded with other crews to a wildfire near Mountainside Road and Big Ridge Road at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. He was installing a fire control line when the flames overran his position. According to officials, Rholetter was then transported to the burn center in Augusta, GA, for treatment.

Rholetter serves as a Fire Captain for Macon County Fire Services and the Chief of Otto Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Otto Volunteer Fire and Rescue released a statement regarding the situation on Sunday.

On Wednesday, February 23, the department provided a link to a GoFundMe account on their Facebook page for donations to the Chief Rholetter relief fund account.

Officials said they issued an injury review to help document the incident and help prevent a similar situation in the future.

