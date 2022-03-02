Investigation for missing 25-year-old man moves into new stage, says deputies

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are moving into a new stage in the investigation of a missing man as they end the boots-on-the-ground investigation, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 25-year-old Aaron Fortner was last seen on Monday, Feb. 21 at his home on Fox Trace Road in the Savannah community. Deputies say he was believed to be at his home at 2:30 a.m.

Fortner has dark hair with brown eyes and a slender build.

Local and state agencies combed miles of terrain for more than a week searching for Fortner.

Hundreds of people participated in the search across the Savannah community: including a water team from Cherokee, members of all the local fire departments, Jackson County Rescue Squad, Emergency Management, and the State Bureau of Investigation.

If anyone has information regarding Fortner, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 828-586-4355 or dispatch at 828-586-1911.

