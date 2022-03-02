NCHP: Teen allegedly crashes stolen car into van carrying 5 handicapped people

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that a teenage driver is in critical condition after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a van carrying five handicapped occupants on Tuesday.

Troopers said the crash occurred along US-74A near A.C. Reynolds High School. They responded to the scene at around 2:35 p.m.

According to troopers, the 15-year-old driver and one other person stole a vehicle from the school’s parking lot before the incident. They were allegedly driving away from the school when they went through an intersection and crashed into the van. The van then overturned and landed on its side.

Troopers said the van was carrying five handicapped people and a driver. Everyone inside was taken to the hospital to get checked out since some of them were non-verbal. The two occupants in the stolen vehicle were also transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is still at the hospital in serious but stable condition. All of the other people involved in the crash were released.

