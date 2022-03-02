Advertisement

One woman arrested, another still wanted for Rutherford County arson, says deputies

Haleigh Anderson arrested after an arson in Rutherford County.
Haleigh Anderson arrested after an arson in Rutherford County.(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Thomas Gore and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies have arrested one of the women accused of arson that happened near Davis Lake Road early Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, Haleigh Anderson was arrested today at 4:19 p.m.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the county fire marshal is investigating the structure fire that happened at around 9:37 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anderson was seen with another unidentified woman just before the fire. The two were last seen in a late 1990′s model Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information on the other woman’s identity and her location should call the Rutherford County Communications Center at 828-286-2911 or the deputy Fire Marshal Jeff Lynn at (828) 429-3847.

