One woman arrested, another still wanted for Rutherford County arson, says deputies

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies have arrested one of the women accused of arson that happened near Davis Lake Road early Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, Haleigh Anderson was arrested today at 4:19 p.m.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the county fire marshal is investigating the structure fire that happened at around 9:37 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anderson was seen with another unidentified woman just before the fire. The two were last seen in a late 1990′s model Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information on the other woman’s identity and her location should call the Rutherford County Communications Center at 828-286-2911 or the deputy Fire Marshal Jeff Lynn at (828) 429-3847.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.