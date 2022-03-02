Popular event returns to the Upstate after 13-year hiatus

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson announced that the Soirée is returning to downtown this year after a 13-year hiatus.

The signature community festival was held in downtown Anderson from 1987 to 2009 and distinguished itself as one of the first, and finest, art festivals in the region.

The Soirée is scheduled to take place April 29-30, 2022. According to organizers, the event will focus on culinary, visual and performing arts. More than 50 artists will present their work through a partnership with the Anderson Arts Center.

The event will also have a children’s area with games and activities.

The community-led festival is hosted by the City of Anderson and run by community volunteers. Organizers expect the event to include live performances, visual artists selling original handcrafted works, and food made by local chefs.

For more information on the event or to get involved, you can visit SOIREE | Downtown (downtownanderson.com)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.