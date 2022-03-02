Saltwater Kitchen reopening with a more ‘laid back feel’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After being closed for nearly 2 years, owners of one Upstate coastal seafood restaurant are celebrating a big reopening Wednesday night!

Saltwater Kitchen, located inside of Haywood Mall, is opening its doors March 2 with a new look, new menu and a more laid-back approach to its dining philosophy, according to the Rick Erwin Dining Group.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back after being closed for 18 months,” says Michael Ivey, COO of Rick Erwin Dining Group.

We’re told guests will see changes in the restaurant including brighter lighting, TVs, high-top tables and more seating to extend the bar area. Servers are switching out their ties for t-shirts, hats and jeans.

“We took this opportunity to redesign the restaurant, and we really want to emphasize what we mean by casual,” says Ivey. “I’m not sure we made that clear enough the first time around.”

The group said the menu is still primarily seafood-focused but now will include new dishes like Maple Cedar Plank Salmon, Shrimp & Grits, oysters made to order (steamed, baked, fried or on the half shell), Bang Bang and Peel and Eat Shrimp and Crab and Flounder Almondine. There are plenty of non-seafood options as well, including pretzel bites, BBQ chicken nachos, wings, Kobe beef sliders, a burger, and a crispy chicken sandwich.

The bar menu includes specialty cocktails, wine, adult slushies, and buckets of beer.

Saltwater Kitchen is open for dinner Monday through Saturday, and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

