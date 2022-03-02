SC AG’s office joins investigation into TikTok

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Tuesday that he plans to join a nationwide investigation into TikTok.

According to a release from Wilson’s office, multiple Attorneys General are examining whether the video-sharing social media company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.

Wilson released a statement on his concerns on the negative impact of social media on South Carolina’s youth.

“Our children are precious and vulnerable and we need to ensure that they’re fully protected.”

According to Wilson’s office, the investigation will look into possible harms that could affect younger TikTok users and whether or not the company had knowledge of those harms. It will also focus on the techniques used by TikTok to boost engagement of young users, including the increasing duration of time spent on the app and frequency of engagement.

Wilson says that the Attorneys General leading the investigation are from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont. They are being joined by a group from Attorneys General from across the U.S.

