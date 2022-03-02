SC Special Olympics equipment trailer stolen, police seeks public’s help

IRMO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Special Olympics officials are asking for the public’s help finding its stolen trailer.

Irmo Police says their equipment trailer and church trailer were taken between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows what looks like a white truck pulling it away from their Irmo office at 109 Oak Park Drive.

The equipment trailer is a 10-foot, blue, box trailer wrapped in the Special Olympics logo.

The organizations representatives say it was carrying equipment needed for their fundraising events this week—including one on Wednesday, in Columbia, and another in Seneca.

The trailer had equipment like a sound system, merchandise, six cases of water, three large coffee urns, a hand truck, sandwich board signs, banners, and so on. This is used for the Polar Plunge events.

100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the athlete programs to support Special Olympics in our state.

The Tiger Paw Polar Plunge event, at Lakeside Lodge Clemson, is set for Saturday at noon.

Tara Hall says she will still participate, equipment or not.

“I hope people to show up to support the Special Olympics, support the participants that are doing this, and that everyone has a good time. And I understand speakers and things were part of what came up missing,” Hall said, “So, maybe, somebody out there in the community will donate something to pull this off and let it be a fun event like it’s meant to be for the community.”

Hall didn’t hear about the missing trailer until she talked to FOX Carolina.

“I think it’s a shame somebody would spend their time and energy stealing from an organization that’s only trying to help other people,” said Hall.

Anyone who sees the trailer should contact Irmo Police at 803-781-8088 or Midland Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Donate here.

