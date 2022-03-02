Advertisement

Seneca man arrested for explicit communication with teen online

Kenneth Allen Shepard
Kenneth Allen Shepard(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Seneca Tuesday for communicating inappropriately with a teen on online.

Investigators received information that Kenneth Allen Shepard, 41, was making contact online with someone who he believed to be a teenager, according to deputies. Shepard sent an explicit picture to the teen and also tried to solicit for sex.

We’re told around 7:45 p.m., Shepard was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center by a deputy from the Warrants Division. Shepard was arrested on charges of disseminating harmful material to a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor.

This investigation is ongoing.

