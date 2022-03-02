Spring-like heat continues

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clear skies again for tonight, and fairly mild temperatures compared to the past few night. Lows will dip to the low and mid 40s, with some 30s in the highest elevations.

Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday’s weather, with more sunshine and highs again climbing into the 70s regionwide.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with temperatures dialing back a few degrees thanks to a passing cold front. No rain and very little cloud cover will come along with the front, but it will pull highs back to the low to mid 60s for the day. Still nice, just slightly cooler. Saturday and Sunday will see highs return to the upper 60s and low 70s, and parts of the Upstate will even come close to 80 degrees un Sunday afternoon!

Next shot at rain rolls in late Monday into the first half of Tuesday.

