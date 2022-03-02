Advertisement

Suspect accused of assaulting woman while she slept, McDowell Co. deputies say

Kai Heidecke
Kai Heidecke(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Thomas Gore
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County say they arrested a man and charged him with two counts of second degree forcible sex offense.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a woman reported that the suspect assaulted her while she slept.

Deputies confirmed that they found video evidence of the incident and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Kai Daniel Heidecke.

Heidecke was given a $250,000 secured bond.

