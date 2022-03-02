USC Upstate basketball mourns loss of head coach’s wife

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USC Upstate Athletics announced that head basketball coach Dave Dickerson’s wife and student-athlete Dave Dickerson III’s mother, Laurette Dickerson, recently passed away.

Officials said Laurette passed away following a 5-year battle with stage four breast cancer.

“On behalf of our department, we are heartbroken for Dave, D3 and the entire Dickerson family,” said Daniel Feig, Director of Athletics. “Laurette fought her battle against cancer with courage and grace, and inspired so many with her strength and contagious positive disposition. Dave’s been a pillar of strength for Laurette over the past few years, and their relationship a testament to true love and an example for us all. What Dave has balanced, both personally and professionally the last few weeks and months, has been truly extraordinary. Please keep Dave, D3, and their entire family in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Thank you for your support of the Dickerson family.”

The team is scheduled to play in the Big South Conference Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 4, at 2:00 pm.

