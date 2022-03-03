BMW announces $200 million expansion, plus new programs in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As part of a $200+ million investment, automotive giant BMW announced Wednesday they are building a 200,000+ square-foot facility at their plant in Spartanburg.

“Looking to all the technologies that are ahead of us, looking for more electrified vehicles, it is very important,” said BMW president Dr. Robert Englehorn.

Englehorn also made the announcement Wednesday that the company plans to be carbon neutral by 2050, and will focus on electric car making to help do it.

Fox Carolina obtained new video of the company’s new building, called a press shop, which will specialize in making steel outer equipment for the cars of the future.

“We need highly skilled, trained, and motivated people to train,” Englehorn said. “The best thing will be to do it here on site with a specific program behind it.”

That’s why BMW also says they planned to expand their training facility – and run programs directly through vocational schools in the Upstate.

“It is critically important, because that’s where a lot of the training takes place,” said South Carolina governor Henry McMaster. “You can’t just walk into one of these manufacturing plants and know what to do.”

Governor McMaster was also on hand at the auto industry event at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Greenville to give remarks, saying he believes the top auto industry workers of tomorrow can be trained locally. He announced his own push Wednesday to make this a reality in partnership with BMW.

“I’ve asked the legislature for $124 million for those high demand jobs that will typically be scholarships for our technical college system,” the Governor explained.

“They saw something in Spartanburg Tech that we have been trying to sell to the rest of the United States, and the world, for a long time,” added Spartanburg County Council District 3 member David Britt. “That, given the right opportunity, we could educate and train our workforce to make the finest automobiles in the world.”

Britt adds that the local impact will be felt for years to come. “What it means for Spartanburg is that BMW is taking the roots even deeper,” he said.

The press shop will start production in summer of 2024.

