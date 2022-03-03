City of Greenville flies Ukrainian flag downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is flying the flag of Ukraine at City Hall.

The City shared a video showing Mayor Knox White along with members of the Ukrainian community raising the flag on Thursday.

Liberty Bridge will also be lit to show support for the people of Ukraine through Monday, Mar. 7.

