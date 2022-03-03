Advertisement

City of Greenville flies Ukrainian flag downtown

Liberty Bridge also lit for Ukraine
The Ukrainian flag flies outside Greenville City Hall.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is flying the flag of Ukraine at City Hall.

The City shared a video showing Mayor Knox White along with members of the Ukrainian community raising the flag on Thursday.

Liberty Bridge will also be lit to show support for the people of Ukraine through Monday, Mar. 7.

