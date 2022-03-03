Advertisement

Clemson, USC face off in annual rivalry series this weekend

USC vs. Clemson
USC vs. Clemson(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers and Carolina Gamecocks are set to play in the annual rivalry series at three different sites this weekend.

The series begins at Founders Park in Columbia on Friday March, 4 and will start at 7 p.m.

Both teams will then head across town to Segra Park, also in Columbia, on Saturday, March 5 to play at 4 p.m.

The series concludes in the Upstate at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday, March 6. This game will start at 3 p.m.

The two teams have played against each other 327 times dating back to 1899.

