Controlled burn set to occur on Asheville High School campus Friday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools announced there will be a controlled burn happening on the high school’s campus on Friday, March 4.

This will happen on the banks behind the high school’s baseball field and is part of the Asheville Fire Department’s wildland training. The operation will train firefighters in wildland operations as well as remove invasive species from the area.

Proper safety procedures will also be followed, including but not limited to:

Knowing what the fire is doing at all times

Ensuring no students or staff members are near the burn zone

Identifying escape routes and safety zones

Maintaining prompt communications

Staying informed of fire weather conditions and forecasts

Officials say if the smoke affects the buildings in any way, all operations will be stopped immediately.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.