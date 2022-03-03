Advertisement

Controlled burn set to occur on Asheville High School campus Friday

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools announced there will be a controlled burn happening on the high school’s campus on Friday, March 4.

This will happen on the banks behind the high school’s baseball field and is part of the Asheville Fire Department’s wildland training. The operation will train firefighters in wildland operations as well as remove invasive species from the area.

Proper safety procedures will also be followed, including but not limited to:

  • Knowing what the fire is doing at all times
  • Ensuring no students or staff members are near the burn zone
  • Identifying escape routes and safety zones
  • Maintaining prompt communications
  • Staying informed of fire weather conditions and forecasts

Officials say if the smoke affects the buildings in any way, all operations will be stopped immediately.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
North Carolina organization helps Ukrainian refugees.
Volunteers from Western North Carolina on the ground in Ukraine
One person was arrested another is wanted for a shooting in Union County.
Deputies: Suspects arrested following shooting in Union County
Robert Mack Chapman, 29
Suspect wanted after assault with deadly weapon
Getting Answers on Bonner Road in Gaffney on March 3.
GETTING ANSWERS: Bonner Road