Cooler Friday ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cooler air is on the way for the end of the week, but temps warm right back up this weekend! Rain becomes likely by late Monday into Tuesday.

Friday will be sunny and cooler, with highs only warming into the 60s, instead of the 80s we saw in the Upstate on Thursday. Friday night will be chilly in the 40s area-wide.

We’ll see scattered clouds on Saturday, but otherwise it’s looking to be a gorgeous day! Highs will get back to 70 in the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Sunday promises to be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s for the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains. There will be a few clouds, but rain should hold off until late Monday.

A front will approach Monday evening into the overnight, and that will bring scattered showers into our area. Isolated t-storms are possible, but better chance for t-storms will be to our west.

Another round of rain will cruise through our are on Wednesday, so the pattern looks much more active next week!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.