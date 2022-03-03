Man drowns after calling 911 from car stuck in Upstate lake
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner released the name of a man who drowned on Lake Russell Wednesday night.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old Russell McCrory.
The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said McCrory was trapped in a vehicle in the water on Lake Russell. The circumstances for how his car entered the water are unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim placed a 911 call for help when he was trapped in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
The incident remains under investigation.
